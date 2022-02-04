A Feel Good Friday surprise for a retired officer who makes beautiful wooden items for others

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received a message about a retired police officer who is using his talents to help others. Here’s what it said:

Gary served and retired from the Idaho Falls police force after 38 years. Ever since then he has served in a different way. He began tinkering with wood – making log beds for anyone who wanted one. Then he started doing boxes. Again, for anyone who wanted. Completely custom. The things he has made are so beautiful and detailed to the point where he could have made an absolute fortune! But when asked why he won’t sell them or charge (even for the expensive tools, supplies and not to mention the cost of wood!), he says he won’t accept anything as it takes the fun out of it.

One specific item he made for a church silent auction with proceeds donated for kids who couldn’t afford camps and for the youth. Usually these items bring bids under a hundred or so. His carvings of the nativity brought in almost $2,000! It was incredible! Of course other people wanted one for themselves. He has a list a mile long and never complains.

He has a little shop set up & built for year-round tinkering. He orders supplies from Amazon and makes pens, rings, boxes, trophies, decor and more. Gary is happiest when he is making things for people. He has been through a lot the past few years. He knows loss. In the past few years he has lost a sister, mom, mom/law, brother/law and recently two daughters.

We decided to pay Gary a visit and thank him for his service! Check out the surprise in the video player above.