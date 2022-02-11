A loud boom and flash of light rocked part of Idaho Falls Thursday night. What was it?

IDAHO FALLS — After a loud boom and flash of light rocked part of Idaho Falls Thursday night, people turned to social media to try and figure out what happened.

“My house rumbled and I saw a flash of light zip past my window before the explosion but I couldn’t see where it landed and no sign of damage,” one person wrote in the Facebook group Life in Idaho Falls! “It was very strange.”

The noise happened around 8:40 p.m. in the area of Sunnyside Road and Holmes Avenue. EastIdahoNews.com team members working several blocks away heard it and several community members called our newsroom immediately.

Security and doorbell camera footage appears to show a strange whirring sound followed by a boom and a flash of light.

“I was in my basement and heard a loud boom. I came running upstairs to see if anyone else in my family had heard and they thought it came from downstairs,” one person wrote to EastIdahoNews.com. “I walked outside to investigate and three other neighbors were doing the same … I’m an avid hunter and it was as loud as a shotgun from 20 yards away … Meteor, power surge, aliens (jk… but really….)? I remember back in the 2000s when a home exploded in Ammon off Ammon Road and it reminded me of that same noise. We need to find out what that boom and flash were!”

We contacted the Idaho Falls Fire Department, Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Power. All of the agencies were aware of the noise but said they received no reports of damage, injuries or power outages. Authorities are unsure what caused it and are looking into the matter.

So if you know the source of the mysterious sound and flash of light, help us solve the mystery! Email news@eastidahonews.com.