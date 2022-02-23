A thank you and farewell as I leave EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – After a great few years, I have decided to leave EastIdahoNews.com for a new opportunity. My last day is Friday.

My story at EastIdahoNews.com began three and a half years ago when I went to cover an event in Idaho Falls for my student newspaper. Nate Eaton, our news director, was there and not long after we chatted, I applied and I began my internship in July 2018.

At the time, I had no idea all of the stories I would end up covering with some of the most incredible mentors and reporters I have met. Over the past three and a half years, journalists have come and gone, but it’s the memories with everyone I’ve met that will stick with me forever.

The late nights researching for the next story and rushing to the scene of breaking news truly made my job exciting. In my time at EastIdahoNews.com, thanks to a fantastic team, I’ve been given a chance to cover news that will be part of eastern Idaho’s history forever.

My time here would not have been complete without a last-minute trip to Kauai, Hawaii, in the hopes of catching a glimpse of Chad and Lori Daybell. And no, it was not a vacation. As I laughingly explain, I got to step foot on a beach for about five minutes to get some photos and videos which we ended up not using. So next time EastIdahoNews.com wants to take a trip away from our freezing weather, bring me along.

Snapping a selfie to prove I got to stand on a Hawaii beach during our quick trip to cover the Daybell story in January 2020.

Speaking of the cold, one of my favorite times of the year is having Christmas begin in October. Spending four seasons as a Secret Santa Elf gave me a glimpse of all the good our community has to offer. There are so many people willing to help and so many people to whom we can lend a hand. We receive email after email each year letting us know how Secret Santa inspires so many and it gives me hope in a time when we are surrounded by so much.

Thank you to everyone who shared their stories with me. It is those stories that can bring us all together as a community. Thank you to my colleagues at EastIdahoNews.com, who were willing to share their knowledge and skills that helped me grow professionally to where I am today. A special thanks to my wonderful wife, Mckenna and our two kids, who have supported me in my endeavors.

While my time at EastIdahoNews.com is ending, my time in eastern Idaho is not. Next week, I will begin a new job in the area. While I won’t be reporting the news I will continue to be actively involved with the media. So, as they say in the news business, stay tuned.