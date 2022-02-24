Biz Buzz: New burrito restaurant opens in Idaho Falls

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

New restaurant in Idaho Falls serving up fresh burritos for customers

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – Since Tyler Karraker was 15, he has dreamed of owning his own restaurant.

The 35-year-old Idaho Falls man got his start working in fast-food restaurants in Central Illinois where he grew up. He moved to eastern Idaho about 10 years ago and opened Revolution Burrito earlier this month at 900 Pancheri Drive, Suite A.

Karraker tells EastIdahoNews.com customers have responded positively to the menu and the good energy at the restaurant.

“We have some awesome people working for us who really care about customers and want to make them an awesome burrito,” Karraker says.

The menu at Revolution Burrito is built around pre-selected and build-your-own burritos, chips and queso, guacamole and salsa. So far, the most popular item is the spicy-sweet pork burrito with black beans, cilantro lime rice, and topped off with your choice of salsa, pico de gallo, ranch or sour cream.

While some competing restaurants make the burritos right in front of you, Karraker focuses on speedy service.

“One of the things I wanted to switch up from other places is that (making it right in front of you) seems to be the predominant format. Maybe it is for a reason, but I thought we could be faster if everybody just orders it at once and then we can rock it out on the line,” Karraker explains.

Customers can also order online and pick it up at their convenience.

As a longtime worker in the restaurant industry, Karraker has a taste for many different kinds of food. He enjoys Mexican food and burritos in particular, and one of his favorite restaurants is Chipotle. A Chipotle restaurant in Chubbuck closed in 2018 — less than two years after it opened — and when asked why he didn’t open a Chipotle in Idaho Falls, Karraker responded, “They don’t franchise.”

RELATED | Chubbuck Chipotle to permanently close

Since Idaho Falls already has a variety of other franchised burrito restaurants, Karraker saw an opportunity to create something of his own.

From his first job at Dairy Queen in Illinois many years ago to working at Jimmy John’s corporate office, which is what brought him to Idaho Falls a decade ago, Karraker is thrilled to now own his own restaurant.

He enjoys watching his employees grow and develop and wants to see the business grow along the way.

“We started from scratch, and there’s plenty of room for fine-tuning. I want to make sure we get everything right over the first year or two and get it absolutely dialed in so that we take all the good stuff and weed out any issues,” he says.

Revolution Burrito is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It’s celebrating its grand opening Thursday, March 3. Everything on the menu will be 50% off.

