Biz Buzz: Popular sporting goods retailer headed to Idaho Falls

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Construction on sporting goods store slated to begin in Idaho Falls soon

Stock image

IDAHO FALLS – America’s largest sporting goods retailer will soon have a home in Idaho Falls.

A building report from the city indicates a permit was issued Monday for Dick’s Sporting Goods inside the Grand Teton Mall. Brookfield Properties in Chicago is the applicant listed on the permit, and WDS Construction in Wisconsin will be the general contractor.

In an email to EastIdahoNews.com, Shannon Langley, the building permit technician for the city of Idaho Falls, confirms the old Macy’s will be converted into Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Permits for the project were submitted in August. Demolition on the interior of the 60,000-square-foot building began last fall, and construction is slated to begin soon. The timeline for completion is not clear.

EastIdahoNews.com has not received a response to a request for comment from the retailer or Brookfield Properties. More information will be provided when it’s available.

Pennsylvania-based Dick’s Sporting Goods was founded in Binghamton, New York, in 1948 by Richard Stack, according to the retailer’s Wikipedia page. It began as a store that sold fishing tackle. Today, it offers a variety of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories.

As of 2020, the company operates 854 stores nationwide, with five locations in Idaho. The Idaho Falls store will be the second location in eastern Idaho. A Pocatello store opened in 2011.

Stock image

BIZ BITS

U-Haul expanding its footprint in Firth

FIRTH – U-Haul Company of Idaho Inc. is pleased to announce that Just In Case LLC signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Firth community. Just In Case at 409 South Main Street will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

Local assisted living center ranked one of the best home care agencies in the nation

IDAHO FALLS – Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho announced this week it has been ranked as the 47th best home care agency from over 3,500 agencies across the nation by Home Care Pulse. Home Care Pulse is the leading industry research firm in quality assurance for home care.

Visiting Angels has also been recognized as the best home care agency and employer in eastern Idaho for the seventh year in a row.

Visiting Angels of Eastern Idaho opened its doors in 2015 with a unique approach to senior home care. Over the years, seniors and their families have embraced a companion-based solution whereby each senior selects a designated Angel, avoiding a shuffle of caregivers for home visits. This results in lasting relationships with extraordinary care and high job satisfaction for the caregivers. Visiting Angels has two locations in eastern Idaho. The Idaho Falls location is at 1970 East 17th Street, Ste. 201. It’s at 902 East Sherman Street in Pocatello. To learn more, call the Idaho Falls location at (208) 529-2734 or (208) 323-9050 in Pocatello.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Downtown development director stepping down to take on new role at INL

Plants were their escape from COVID isolation and now they own a shop in Rexburg

He created the world’s first smart toilet seat years ago and now it’s making a big splash nationwide

53-year-old building in Idaho Falls being sold in silent auction

Popular diner opening in Rexburg soon