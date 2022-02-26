East Idaho Eats: Diablas Kitchen serves up gourmet comfort food

IDAHO FALLS — Diablas Kitchen claims to have the best view in Idaho Falls while serving up a combination of delicious flavors through gourmet comfort foods.

The restaurant sits along River Parkway and the Idaho Falls Greenbelt Riverwalk giving diners a view of the falls and the city’s skyline. While the picturesque scenery is impressive, it’s the unique weekly menu that brings customers back for more.

“I get a lot of inspiration from grocery shopping alone,” Diablas Kitchen owner Deana Brower said. “I’ll be in the grocery store and I see something really pretty and beautiful and I think, ‘Oh my gosh, I want to cook that right now. What am I going to do with it?'”

It’s those thoughts that transfer to daily specials like Wing Wednesdays and Taco Tuesdays. Recently Brower served up a peach habanero chicken wing, combining the fruity sweetness with a kick of spice that keeps on giving.

“That’s why we are Diablas Kitchen,” Brower said.

This dish was complemented by a twist on the traditional tater tot by using sweet potatoes.

One of Diablas Kitchen’s most famous brunch items is its chicken and waffles. They use a pearl sugar waffle combined with a hand-breaded chicken breast, bacon and real maple syrup to give the dish a classy feel. The meal also includes a side of sunny-side-up eggs and real hand-cut Idaho potatoes wedges seasoned in-house.

“The best waffles you can get,” Brower said. “We do brunch every day, Tuesday through Sunday and this is something we have every day … Sunday we change it up a bit. We change our brunch menu to something a little different weekly.”

Brower recently served up a sweet and spicy combination with its pork loin tacos. The street style taco was topped with a cole-slaw, amaranth and locally grown micro-greens. Salsa, sour cream and thinly sliced jalapenos are served alongside for those wanting to kick up the heat.

If the spice rubs are something you love, Diablas Kitchen also opened a corner of its restaurant to sell its custom recipes for use at home. They also give recommendations on the best way to use them in your own kitchen.

For those wanting to try previous items on the menu, Diablas Kitchen hosts a Throwback Thursday and Fridays are followed up with French Dip sandwiches. The restaurant also boasts an in-house baker who bakes pastries, cakes and other deserts daily.

Diablas Kitchen’s regular hours are from Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special dinners and other event hours can be found on Diablas Kitchen’s Facebook page.