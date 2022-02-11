Authorities release cause of fire that destroyed home

ST. ANTHONY — Investigators say they have determined the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in St. Anthony Thursday afternoon.

South Fremont Fire Chief Chris Hill tells EastIdahoNews.com the fire broke out in the afternoon as kids were leaving Henry’s Fork Elementary across the street. A sheriff’s deputy, who is also a member of the volunteer fire department, was at the school when he noticed smoke coming from the home on the 400 block of North 4th West.

The deputy/firefighter rushed to the house and was able to help an elderly woman get out of the house before the blaze spread. First responders were also able to rescue the woman’s dogs, Hill says.

The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate the fire.

“Investigators have determined the cause of this fire as a carelessly discarded cigarette that ignited inside of a potted plant container,” the Fire Marshal’s Office posted on Facebook Friday. “Idahoans are reminded that potting soil is NOT a suitable means to extinguish smoking material. It is actually organic material and can smolder undetected for hours.”

Firefighters recommend using metal containers for cigarettes and they should be kept away from anything flammable. It’s is also recommended people dump cigarette butts after soaking them in water.

The Madison Fire Department in Rexburg also assisted with an engine and firefighters.