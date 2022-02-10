UPDATE: Investigators working to determine cause of house fire

UPDATE

The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office is at the scene of the house fire to investigate the cause.

Officials have not yet released any additional details.

ORIGINAL STORY

ST. ANTHONY — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire that started in St. Anthony Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. on the 400 block of West 4th North near Henry’s Fork Elementary.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the home and witnesses saw smoke from miles away. Crews were dispatched to the scene immediately.

It is not clear if anyone was inside the home or if anyone was injured.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we learn more.