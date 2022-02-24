Former inmates and community members invited to ‘Recover Out Loud’ during annual event

IDAHO FALLS — An event aimed at helping former inmates recover from past trials and move forward with their life is happening this weekend.

The Idaho Department of Correction is hosting its fourth annual event called “Recover Out Loud” this Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Idaho State University Idaho Falls Campus inside the Bennion Student Union Building.

“We are going to really be addressing the opioid epidemic in our area and how to get resources for that. It’s really a strong push from our department to celebrate recovery, encourage recovery, and celebrate reentry. The more support you have being released from prison, the better. This is just another way for us to show that we are here for you,” said Stephanie Taylor-Silva, a reentry specialist with the Idaho Department of Correction.

The event is free and open to the public, but those who attend need to be over the age of 18. There will be free food, a live band, prizes, and speakers.

“It’s a very successful event. It’s amazing. It’s one of my favorite things to do every year,” Taylor-Silva said. “We are just all there to celebrate.”

Per ISU policy, masks are required.

RELATED: Drug use, abuse, rape and prison: This Wonder Woman doesn’t take second chances lightly

As a former inmate, Taylor-Silva relates with their stories and she loves to advocate for them. This event is very personal for her.

To those who are struggling, she wants them to know support is available.

“You are not alone. You have so many people that love you and support you and want to see you do well and are there to help you along this journey,” Taylor-Silva said.

The Center for Hope, a nonprofit in Idaho Falls that provides free addiction and mental health support, will have resources available for those in attendance.

RELATED | Slopes of Hope: Recovery center teams up with local ski resort for a mental health day

Last year, the event was held as a drive-thru due to COVID-19. Taylor-Silva is excited for the event to be held in person once again.

RELATED: ‘Recover Out Loud’ celebrates successes of former inmates

“People just leave so happy and that really warms my heart. I love seeing people have a good time and they are there to celebrate their recovery and their reentry and hear all of the amazing things that they are doing in their lives,” she said.

Past picture from Recover Out Loud event. | Courtesy Stephanie Taylor-Silva