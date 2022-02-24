I-86/ I-15 Interchange in Pocatello and Chubbuck will get upgraded

POCATELLO — Aging infrastructure, safety issues and congestion are some of the problems that the Interstate 86/Interstate 15 system interchange have faced in the Pocatello and Chubbuck area for several years.

“It’s getting to the end of life, but more importantly, the traffic flow is not up to standard,” said Justin Smith, an Idaho Transportation Department spokesman. “For instance, when people enter northbound at Pocatello Creek, they want to go westbound to Chubbuck or American Falls on I-86, they have to cross two lanes of traffic in a very short amount of space to go that direction because they exit left. That creates an inherently dangerous situation over time.”

Last week, the Idaho Transportation Board voted to accelerate the improvement of several major roadways, including the I-86/I-15 interchange to help drivers as the state of Idaho has been seen as, “the fastest-growing state in the nation” according to Gov. Brad Little.

The undertaking will modernize the interchange and will involve road, ramp and bridge upgrades at the junction of the two interstates, along with building a new separated pedestrian/bicycle path.

It’s a $115.5 million bond-funded project.

“There’s a couple of things that you usually hear from the community on a project like this. One: ‘Why are you spending the money when it works?’ The reality is, yes, it kind of works, but it’s not positioned for any more growth, and that’s a problem,” said Smith. “As we see more and more people moving into Idaho, being the fastest-growing state, if we do not address these older pieces of infrastructure, we are going to have more and more problems down the road. The second issue is it’s really tied to safety. Anybody who has driven through there has run into the issues with the increased traffic.”

According to Smith, the project in Pocatello/Chubbuck is in its preliminary phase. It is scheduled for completion sometime in winter 2024 or spring 2025. Click here to learn more about the project.

Other projects ITD will focus on include Post Falls with the Interstate 90/State Highway 41 Interchange, which will cost $82.5 million, and State Highway 16 and Interstate 84 to U.S. Highways 20/26 in the Treasure Valley area, which will cost $129 million.