Ibuprofen-laced hot dogs found at Forest Service Trailheads

The following is a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.

POCATELLO — The U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement is assisting local law enforcement in their efforts to identify individuals leaving ibuprofen-laced hot dogs along trails in the Pocatello area. The Bannock County Sherriff’s office is actively leading this investigation.

The investigation is ongoing but in the interim, the Westside Ranger District is urging those recreating with their dogs to use caution. “Please follow standard pet owner etiquette when recreating on public trails,” said Jay Youngblood, Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer. “Keeping your pet on a leash and close to you is the best way to ensure its safety.”

Multiple canines have consumed these drug-laced hot dogs. As little as 100 mg of ibuprofen can exceed toxic levels in a dog. Timely medical attention is key to survival if your pet has ingested ibuprofen. Officials say so far no pet deaths have been reported.

The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is reminding Forest users that animals must be on a leash no longer than six feet in developed recreation sites. Developed recreation areas include areas within 200 yards of a trailhead or designated campground. Unless specifically closed or under special regulations, dogs are also required to be under the owner’s control elsewhere on National Forests Lands. This regulation is consistent for trailheads and campgrounds nationwide on the National Forest.

If you spot hot dogs along trails, please contact the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 236-7111.