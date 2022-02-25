Idaho U.S. Sen. Risch wants sanctions against Russia. Here’s what he’s proposing

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho’s Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Risch on Thursday said he wants crippling sanctions against Russia and urged Congress to take up a bill to impose “massive economic consequences.”

Risch, the ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, in a Thursday statement outlined details to a congressional bill he co-sponsored to impose sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he called a “madman.”

The bill — which is co-sponsored by 38 other Republicans, including Idaho U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo — is designed to “provide the critical support Ukraine needs to defend itself and deter Russian aggression today, while imposing real costs on the Kremlin for its ongoing and potential future aggression against Ukraine.”

“Diplomacy has failed,” Risch said. “Those of us who called for more definitive action from the Biden administration and our allies have unfortunately been proven right. We cannot afford to wait any longer, we must take more decisive action.”

WHAT SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA WOULD RISCH’S BILL IMPOSE?

Risch’s congressional bill was first proposed earlier this month, with the intent of imposing costs on Russia for “potential future aggression” on Ukraine. Risch’s public statement has now shifted to Putin’s “declaration of war” against the country.

The bill would impose economic sanctions on Russia, including sanctioning major Russian banks and imposing secondary sanctions on banks that continue business with sanctioned Russian banks. The bill would also call for providing $500 million in foreign military aid to Ukraine, including providing $100 million for emergency lethal assistance and doubling the funding for U.S. military exercises in Europe.

As of 2018, the United States spent about $685 million on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) common funding, which includes the costs of some operations, training and exercises, joint facilities, NATO headquarters and staff.

“The people of Ukraine have prepared to take up arms and defend their sovereignty, and they should know the United States and freedom-loving people around the world stand with them,” Risch said in a statement on Wednesday. “We support them and the rightful Ukrainian government that supports the aspirations of the Ukrainian people.”

In support of Ukraine, the bill also intends to expedite congressional review of arms sales and security assistance to Ukraine and create a “resistance fund” to help Ukraine resist any further attempts from Russia to occupy further Ukrainian territory.

PRESIDENT BIDEN ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR ‘MAJOR SANCTIONS’

Democratic President Joe Biden on Thursday afternoon, announced intentions to impose “major sanctions” on Russia that will have “long-term impacts.”

“We have purposefully designed these sanctions to maximize the long-term impact on Russia and to minimize the impact on the United States and our allies,” Biden said in his address.

Biden directed an additional 7,000 troops to deploy in Germany to help assist bolster NATO’s defense as Russia continues its invasion into Ukraine.

Crapo, who co-sponsored Risch’s bill, also released a statement on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

“Russia’s premeditated attacks on Ukraine must swiftly be met with crushing economic sanctions, and the U.S. should not put American troops on the ground,” Crapo’s statement reads. “The U.S. must continue to provide the lethal militaristic tools and technology necessary for Ukraine to defend itself against this barbaric regime. My prayers for safety remain with the innocent people of Ukraine.”

Idaho citizens can direct any questions or concerns to Risch through one of his seven offices or email him using an online contact form. Risch’s Boise office is located at 350 N. 9th St., Suite 302, and the office phone number is (208) 342-7085.