Local hospital earns industry award for clinical excellence

The following is a news release from Portneuf Medical Center.

POCATELLO – Portneuf Medical Center has been recognized for its commitment to clinical excellence with Ardent Health Services’ Quality Award. Ardent is PMC’s parent company. The hospital was selected from among other eligible hospitals and leaders in the Ardent system, which includes 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care.

Presented annually, the Quality Award recognizes outstanding performance across a range of clinical quality and patient safety measures, including infection rates, safety events and ratings from independent quality organizations.

“Even in the midst of the many challenges presented by COVID-19, our dedicated employees and medical staff have continued to put our patients and their families first by delivering high-quality care in a safe, comfortable environment,” said Portneuf Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Jordan Herget. “We are extremely proud to earn this recognition and grateful to our outstanding team members who made this award possible.”

Portneuf Medical Center is a 205-bed regional referral hospital for southern and eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Our mission is to be the first choice for patients in the region for all their healthcare needs. Portneuf Medical Center offers a Level II trauma center, Level III neonatal intensive care unit, a Quality Oncology Practice Initiative certified cancer center, high-performing orthopedic services, and a full suite of cardiac care. In addition, PMC has one of the largest surgery practices in the state, robotics-trained surgeons, an award-winning vein center, a fully accredited wound care clinic, innovative urological care, high-performing orthopedics, and primary care to support all ages.

As a teaching hospital, Portneuf is committed to raising the bar in healthcare while also raising the next generation of providers. And, as a major employer in Pocatello, we have 1,500 well-qualified employees and we continue to grow.