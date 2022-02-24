Man accused of shooting gun in road rage incident, police say

IDAHO FALLS — An Ammon man faces a serious charge after allegedly shooting at another car with a gun.

On Nov. 11, 2021, the incident unfolded when a man called 911 saying a road rage incident led to another man getting out of a blue Jeep Cherokee and shooting a bullet into his car. According to charging documents, Truman Joseph Bemis, 23, was the gunman, and Bemis is now charged with felony unlawful discharge of a gun at an occupied vehicle.

The victim told police he did not know the suspect but said he had a beard. The victim also described the blue Jeep and gave police the license plate number, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Investigators spoke with the Jeep’s registered owner, who said Bemis was driving the Jeep, and Bemis said he shot the engine of another vehicle. Bemis also showed up at the county law enforcement building in the Jeep to speak with police. Bemis said he owned a .45 caliber pistol, which authorities seized, police said.

Police got a bullet that was lodged into the victim’s car the day of the shooting. Detectives sent the bullet and the gun off to the Idaho State Police crime lab for testing. The lab determined the bullet found in the victim’s car came from the gun Bemis identified as his, according to court documents.

Bemis made his initial court appearance Tuesday. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 8.

Although Bemis is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.