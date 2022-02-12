Renowned food manufacturing company hires new CEO

IDAHO FALLS – A local food processing company is getting a new CEO.

In a news release Friday, Idahoan Foods announced Dale Clemiss will take over as the company’s chief executive, effective March 7.

“Dale was selected as the Idahoan CEO because of his extensive experience, his leadership in innovation and his passion for the industry,” Company spokeswoman Jennifer Maleitzke wrote in an email to EastIdahoNeww.com.

Clemiss currently lives in Chicago but is planning to relocate to Idaho Falls sometime this spring.

Former CEO Drew Facer unexpectedly resigned in November after 23 years with the company. The reason for his sudden departure is unknown.

The Board of Directors began searching for Facer’s replacement after he left. Maleitzke is excited about the skills Clemiss will bring to the table.

“Dale has served as a decisive and inspirational team leader. We are excited for how Dale and his leadership style will fit into the Idahoan culture and look forward to welcoming him to the Idaho Falls community,” she says.

Clemiss is originally from Canada, but he’s lived in the U.S. for the last 17 years.

During his 30-year career, Clemiss has helped shape iconic brands and consumer-favorite foods, including Campbell’s, Chunky soup, Swanson broth, Prego sauce, Birds Eye, and Marie Callender’s frozen meals.

Clemiss most recently served as President of the frozen and refrigerated division for Conagra Brands. A news release indicates he led the launch or expansion of platforms for emerging brands such as Gardei and Earth Balance, and helped grow established brands like Hunt’s and Healthy Choice.

“During his five years with the company, he also led the Grocery and Snacks Division, an entrepreneur-inspired Gourmet Food team and the integration of several acquisitions,” the news release says.

Clemiss spent 25 years with the Campbell Soup Company prior to that, which included a stint as Vice President of the company’s Soup, Sauce & Meals business. He also led foodservice, business development and innovation in Canada and the company’s European and Australian markets.

“Idahoan has long been known for bringing high quality 100% REAL Idaho potatoes to consumers in a variety of recipes and formats,” Clemiss says in a news release. “I’m excited about the growth opportunities ahead as we continue to innovate and expand our role in meals and beyond.”

Idaho Falls-based Idahoan Foods was founded in Lewisville in 1960 and specializes in the production of dehydrated potato products. It employs about 800 people at the height of its production cycle, according to the company’s Wikipedia page.