Reward being offered for information on fatal horse shooting

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Land Management Challis Field Office. Stock image

CHALLIS — The Bureau of Land Management Challis Field Office and BLM Law Enforcement previously are offering a $2,000 reward for information regarding the person(s) responsible for the shooting deaths of two wild horses in the Spar Canyon area near Challis. It happened on or about Nov. 14.

An anonymous member of the public has matched the reward amount so the reward being offered is now $4,000 for information leading to the identification and charging of the person(s) responsible for the shooting deaths of these two wild horses.

Callers may remain anonymous, and information provided must be substantiated by law enforcement and lead to the identification, arrest, and/or conviction of the suspect(s) involved.

Anybody with knowledge is asked to contact Idaho BLM Law Enforcement at (208) 524-7590.