Snowmobiler found dead near West Yellowstone trail

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana — An Alabama man died snowmobiling near West Yellowstone, Montana Wednesday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Friday news release that 65-year-old Frank James Crow died after his snowmobile left the Little Snowy Trail and struck a tree. Crow had been riding with his wife. The two got separated and Crow had not been seen for about an hour.

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers searched for Crow and discovered his body.

The Gallatin County Coroner’s office is investigating Crow’s cause of death.

“Thank you to Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire Department, who assisted with the recovery,” The Sheriff’s Office said. “Our deepest condolences to the Crow family during this time.”

The same day as search and rescue crews discovered Crow, teams also said another person crashed into a tree along the South Plateau trail and suffered a leg and arm injury.

Officials remind people that trail conditions can change rapidly and ask people to ride to their ability. People are also reminded to travel at the posted speed limits on trails.