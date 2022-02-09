Garage fire blocks traffic along Idaho Falls road

UPDATE

A fire destroyed a detached garage at an Idaho Falls home along 17th Street Wednesday, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

The emergency response briefly closed a section of the road at its intersection with Holmes Avenue. Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements said traffic has been reopened.

Hammon said the estimated total loss is at $35,000.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews blocked a section of a busy Idaho Falls road Wednesday afternoon after being called to a fire.

The fire broke out around 4:15 p.m. on the 400 block of 17th Street and the Idaho Falls Fire Department was called. First responders arrived and it appears smoke was coming from a garage next to a home.

With the large response from firefighters, the westbound lanes of 17th Street were blocked at Holmes Avenue. Idaho Falls Police were directing traffic.

Firefighters had the fire knocked down within a few minutes. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said there were no injuries reported.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.