These schools are closed Wednesday

The following schools have canceled classes Wednesday due to extreme wind chill and cold temperatures:

  • Snake River School District 52
  • Blackfoot School District 55
  • Firth School District 59
  • Shelley School District 60
  • Clark County School District 161
  • West Jefferson School District 253
  • Bingham Academy
  • Blackfoot Charter Schools
  • Chief Taghee Elementary Academy
  • Idaho Science and Technology Charter School

You can find the latest weather conditions here.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this list as we learn of more cancelations.

