These schools are closed Wednesday

The following schools have canceled classes Wednesday due to extreme wind chill and cold temperatures:

Snake River School District 52

Blackfoot School District 55

Firth School District 59

Shelley School District 60

Clark County School District 161

West Jefferson School District 253

Bingham Academy

Blackfoot Charter Schools

Chief Taghee Elementary Academy



Idaho Science and Technology Charter School

You can find the latest weather conditions here.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this list as we learn of more cancelations.