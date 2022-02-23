These schools are closed Wednesday
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
Published at | Updated at
This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union, which is operated by members, for members, to improve the financial situations of individuals, families and local businesses. Its philosophy is "Not for Profit, Not for Charity, But for Service."
The following schools have canceled classes Wednesday due to extreme wind chill and cold temperatures:
- Snake River School District 52
- Blackfoot School District 55
- Firth School District 59
- Shelley School District 60
- Clark County School District 161
- West Jefferson School District 253
- Bingham Academy
- Blackfoot Charter Schools
- Chief Taghee Elementary Academy
-
- Idaho Science and Technology Charter School
You can find the latest weather conditions here.
EastIdahoNews.com will update this list as we learn of more cancelations.