This perfume might make you smell like a French fry

IDAHO FALLS — Imagine pulling up to a drive-thru, ordering French fries and opening up the bag. The smell of fresh-cut potatoes permeates the air.

Well, now you can get that delicious scent in a bottle of perfume but for a limited time only. IdahoPotato.com just launched a fragrance called, “Frites by Idaho.” It’s described on its website as a “fragrance that embodies the irresistible essence of potatoes from Idaho; about the same price as a large order of fries.”

“It’s a fun project and it’s not serious. It’s a way that we try to get that Idaho Potato brand out there,” said Jamey Higham, president and CEO of the Idaho Potato Commission. “It contains some distilled potatoes in it and some essential oils in it, just in time for Valentine’s Day and February also happens to be Potato Lovers Month.”

Higham told EastIdahoNews.com the idea for the fragrance came in a brainstorming meeting last year with the Idaho Potato Commission. The idea stuck and eventually inspired the scent.

Frites by Idaho launched on Monday, Feb. 7 and is only sold online. In just about four hours, it was out of stock.

“It’s been really fun to see the buzz that this has created,” Higham said.

As of Wednesday, the perfume is back in stock but not for long. There is only one order per customer and local pickup is not available.

“This is just a limited edition and it’s not something that we are trying to turn into a business. It’s just a little promotional item,” said Higham. “My guess is that they will gone today (Wednesday).”

The 1.7 fl oz perfume bottle is decorated in gold and has a bedazzled lid, with a yellow/brown perfume liquid inside. The cost of the perfume is probably one of the cheapest you’ll see: $1.89.

Courtesy Idahopotato.com

“It’s what we calculated that the average price of a large order of fries is going for right now,” said Higham.

The cost of shipping, however, can vary depending on where you live and could cost up to $10. Due to the high demand for the potato product, shipping may be delayed 4-6 weeks, according to its website.

In the end, the Idaho Potato Commission has smelled success with the perfume.

“We are trying to get the message out there about Idaho potatoes and how great they are and how great our farmers are. We thought this was just a fun way to help get our message out there to a lot of new people,” said Higham.

According to its website, the Idaho Potato Commission was established in 1937 and is a state agency that is responsible for promoting and protecting the famous “Grown in Idaho®” seal, a federally registered trademark that assures consumers they are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho potatoes.

Click here to order. Can’t get a hold of the perfume? Higham said on Instagram, they are giving away some of the fragrance to 10 lucky winners. Click here to learn more details on how to enter to win.