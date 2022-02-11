Troopers say man trafficking marijuana drove over 100 mph before his arrest

AMERICAN FALLS — Idaho State Police arrested a Meridian man Thursday on numerous felonies after he allegedly drove at dangerous speeds near American Falls.

A trooper spotted Morgan R. Barzee, 23, on Interstate 86 in a Lexus sedan driving over 100 mph, according to an ISP news release. The trooper stopped Barzee just east of American Falls, but he took off again reaching speeds over 100 mph again.

“Troopers pursued the suspect vehicle eastbound on I-86, then onto East County Road in Power County,” ISP said in a news release. “The suspect vehicle eventually came to a stop on the 1200 block of East County Road in Pocatello.”

Barzee was arrested and booked into the Power County Jail on felony charges of trafficking marijuana and eluding an officer. He was also booked for misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an officer, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Although Barzee is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.