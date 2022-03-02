2 people found dead at Rexburg motel

UPDATE

REXBURG — Two people are dead following a shooting at a Rexburg motel Saturday morning.

Madison County dispatch received multiple 911 calls from guests at Motel 6 at 1360 South 12th West around 5:30 a.m.

Rexburg police officers arrived at the motel and tried to make contact with people inside the room where the gunshots were heard, according to Asst. Chief Gary Hagen. Nobody came to the door so the SWAT team was called and the motel was evacuated.

“We want to thank the Madison School District for providing a school bus where the motel guests could stay and be taken care of,” Hagen says.

When officers entered the motel room, they found two people were dead. Their identities have not yet been released.

Hagen says the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

Guests have been allowed back into Motel 6, other than those staying in rooms near the incident, and police will remain on the scene to conduct their investigation.

EastIdahoNews.com will post further updates as we receive them.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police have evacuated Motel 6 in Rexburg after receiving reports of gunshots Saturday morning.

Officers and the SWAT team have been at the motel at 1360 South 12th West since around 5:30 a.m.

“We are asking the public to please stay away and avoid the area,” Rexburg Asst. Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We believe there is no danger to the public and this appears to be an isolated incident.”

Motel guests were asked to leave the building and are waiting in a bus outside.

12th West in front of the motel is blocked off.

This is the second shooting incident Motel 6 in less than two months. A man upset over a smoking fee at the motel shot up the building on Jan. 21 and took off. He was eventually apprehended in Alpine, Wyoming.

EastIdahoNews.com will post additional details as they are released.