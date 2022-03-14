Authorities release names of people killed in weekend hotel shooting

The following is a news release from the Rexburg Police Department.

REXBURG – On March 12, 2022 at approximately 5:33 a.m., Madison County Dispatch received 911 calls from Motel 6 located at 1360 South 12th West in Rexburg, reporting gunfire coming from a guest’s room on the bottom floor of the building. One reporting party also advised that a bullet came through their motel room wall.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the room where the gunshots came from. Police attempted contact with that room multiple times while additional officers began to evacuate other guests. Officers on scene also requested a bus from Madison School District 321, due to the current cold weather conditions to assist in the evacuation and placing of motel guests, until officers could verify there was no longer a threat.

The Rexburg SWAT team was activated and responded to the scene, where they made entry into the motel room in question. When police made entry, they located two adults, a male and a female that were deceased who had sustained gunshot wounds to the head. Throughout the investigation, it appears that the male, who was identified as 49-year-old Jason Jespersen, shot and killed his wife, 37-year-old Iliana Jespersen, before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life. Police have determined throughout the investigation that both Jason and Iliana were married and were visiting Rexburg from Arizona. Police are continuing the investigation, and the case is being considered a murder-suicide.

Families of both victims have been notified, and our deepest condolences go out to all of those affected by this tragic incident.