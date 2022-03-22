Bingham Arts Council seeks submissions for high school art show

BLACKFOOT — The Bingham Arts Council is currently taking artist submissions for the 2022 Colleen Marriott Memorial High Art Show.

The show will feature artwork from high school-age students throughout Bingham County and provide these young artists with an opportunity to have their work seen. It is open to both public high school and homeschool students in grades nine through 12 and artwork in all mediums from painting and drawing to sculpture is accepted.

“This is really a great opportunity for students to get their artwork out there,” Bingham Arts Publicity Director Stephanie Talbot told EastIdahoNews.com. “Their artwork is going to be displayed in the Candy Jar Art Gallery on 105 Northwest Main Street in Blackfoot through the month of April for anyone to be able to see. It will be a showing that’s free to the public.”

Along with being able to display their art in public, participating artists also have a chance to win prizes. The grand prize is $150 and other prizes range everywhere from cash prizes of $25 to %100 to coupons for art supplies.

Courtesy Stephanie Talbot

“The contest is going to be judged based off of different criteria we have,” Talbot said. “Originality, creativity, technique and those kinds of things. The contest will be judged by Josh Hobbs, who is a professor at BYU-Idaho and also has a background in teaching art to high school students.”

“We are having a ‘Spectator’s Choice’ award this year,” she added. “If people want to come on the night of the Awards Night, which is April 4, they can participate in that and be a part of that.”

Public and homeschool students interested in entering their art in the High School Art Show must submit them to art teachers at Shelley, Blackfoot or Snake River high schools. They need to make sure that their pieces are properly prepared. 2-Dimensional pieces need to be matted or framed with a wire for hanging. No sawtooth hangers will be accepted.

All sculptures must have a pedestal to stand on. Entry forms must be attached to the back of each piece and name tags must be attached to the front of each piece. Entry forms and name tags are available from the participating schools or the Candy Jar Art Gallery and entry forms can be printed from this link.

Submissions are due by Tuesday, March 29. The Colleen Marriott Memorial High School Art Show will be on display at the Candy Jar from April 2 through April 29. An opening reception and awards ceremony will be held April 4 at 6 p.m.

Click here to visit the Bingham Arts Council website for more information.