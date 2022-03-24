Biz Buzz: New massage clinic and school opening in eastern Idaho

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

IDAHO FALLS

Man hopes his shop becomes the Mayo Clinic of massage therapy

Justin Odell is the owner of Untapped Health in Idaho Falls. | Facebook

IDAHO FALLS – As a health and fitness guru, Justin Odell has always been interested in the human body and how it functions.

The Ririe native went to chiropractic school with the goal of eventually becoming a nurse practitioner. Then he discovered massage therapy and never looked back.

He got his massage therapy license and opened Untapped Health, a massage clinic in Sandpoint, where he lived in 2016. Odell closed it down at the onset of COVID-19 and moved back to eastern Idaho, where he grew up.

Last year, he started thinking about opening a clinic in Idaho Falls and adding a school so he could teach students about a craft he’s come to love.

“All the knowledge I had about massage therapy — I was already teaching a lot of my clients about it, and I decided to open up a college (so) I could put my knowledge somewhere,” Odell tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Untapped Health is slated to open the first week of April at 1800 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls. Odell is planning a grand opening celebration in conjunction with the clinic’s debut, and he’s excited to begin serving clients in the area.

When describing his long-term vision for the business, Odell referenced the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, Arizona and Florida in terms of the business model he’s hoping to bring to eastern Idaho.

“(I want it to be) a clinic that offers a variety of services,” Odell explains. “The Mayo Clinic is always into research and on the (cutting-edge) of new treatments and services coming out in the medical field. I want to do the same thing but with massage therapy.”

Odell says he enjoys working with clients and being able to “take away their pain” and help them feel better. He’s looking forward to many years of business in Idaho Falls.

The clinic will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. See its Facebook page for contact information.

Odell worked with Randy Waters at SVN High Desert Commercial/Century 21 High Desert in acquiring the space for Untapped Health.

BIZ BITS

Bank of Idaho welcomes new board member

Dana Kirkham | Bank of Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – Former Ammon Mayor Dana Kirkham has been selected to become a director for Bank of Idaho and the Bank of Idaho Holding Company.

Kirkham is currently director of strategic initiatives for Idaho Environmental Coalition, the prime contractor for the Idaho Cleanup Project at the Idaho National Laboratory site. Previously, she served as the CEO of Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho. Currently, she participates on several other boards, including the Idaho Falls Arts Council, the Bonneville County Fire District and the Idaho Falls City Club.

Kirkham will begin her tenure on the board immediately, and she hopes the new post will be enlightening for all parties involved.

Local utility company offering $70,000 in scholarships to high school seniors

ASHTON – Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative is once again offering scholarships to local area high school graduating seniors whose parents or guardians are members of Fall River Electric.

A “member” is anyone who receives electric service from Fall River. Over $70,000 in scholarship funds are available this year. Fall River Electric has awarded more than half a million dollars in scholarships to students in the past.

Fall River Electric scholarships are valued at $2,400 and are paid in increments of $600 annually. To apply, graduating seniors must have at least a 2.0-grade point average and provide two short written essays stating why they are deserving of a scholarship.

Applications must be postmarked by Friday, March 25, or be dropped off at offices in Ashton, Driggs or West Yellowstone. For further information or to answer questions, visit the website or call Angela Haws at (208) 652-7002. You can also send her an email via angela.haws@fallriverelectric.com.

