Black Tie Charity Ball and Gala to be held by Rexburg Free Clinic

The following is a news release from the Rexburg Free Clinic.

REXBURG — A formal Charity Ball and Gala will be held on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. as a fundraiser for the Rexburg Free Clinic.

The goals for the event are to raise money for the clinic and to spread awareness about mental and emotional health.

Two hundred and fifty people are expected to attend, including Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill, and other government officials. Also planning to attend are Natalia Hepworth, Miss Madison, and Hollin Parkinson, Miss Rexburg.

The black-tie event will be held at the Woodman Ballroom in Rexburg, which was donated for the evening.

“One of my favorite parts about planning this event has been seeing all of the support from the community,” said Sarah Child, one of the event planners. “It’s amazing to see how willing everyone is to support such a wonderful cause.”

Tickets to the ball are $12 and include 30 minutes of ballroom instruction starting at 7:15 p.m. There will be raffles and desserts for all attendees. All proceeds will go directly to the Rexburg Free Clinic.

The Rexburg Free Clinic first opened in May 2019. It provides medical care for individuals and families who are unable to obtain health care elsewhere. The clinic works closely with people to find the needed resources and medical solutions that meet their needs.

The providers at the clinic are all board-certified and licensed for the state of Idaho and go through a credentialing process to ensure the best care is received.