Chubbuck council confirms replacement for former member-turned city attorney

CHUBBUCK — At a meeting Wednesday night, the Chubbuck City Council confirmed a replacement for Ryan Lewis, the former city councilman who two weeks ago accepted a position as the city attorney.

Norman Reece Jr. was sworn in to fill Seat 4 as Lewis’ replacement, according to a news release.

Reece will hold the position, which normally carries a four-year term, until 2023. When the seat appears on the 2023 ballot, it will do so with a two-year term. When it once again appears on the 2025 ballot, it will return to its customary four-year status.

Lewis was initially elected to the council in 2014, serving until Feb. 15 when he resigned his position to clear the way for appointment as the city attorney. He was confirmed by the council at its Feb. 16 meeting.