Dippable sandwiches landing in Pocatello this month with ‘Dip’d’

POCATELLO — A new food trailer is set to launch in Pocatello with homemade soups, sandwiches, salads and desserts.

Karleigh Ray has been cooking since she was “super-young … it’s one thing I do well,” she told EastIdahoNews.com. Now after two decades of working in the food service industry, she was presented with an opportunity to do what she loves as her own boss.

“I will feed your face. I’ll feed all the faces,” she said with a chuckle.

Ray passed a health inspection Thursday, and was ready to announce her opening schedule Friday. The official maiden voyage of Dip’d Food Trailer is scheduled for March 15, where Ray will be open for business at the Advanced Auto Parts in Pocatello, “from 11 a.m. until we sell out,” a Facebook post says.

Her menu of dippable sandwiches, soups and salads is also available on her Facebook page.

“I’ll do soups through the colder months — of course, in the summer I’m not trying to do 150-degree soups,” she said. “I will be doing some sweets as well.”

Ray explained her dessert option plans, saying that patrons can expect bite-sized, dippable peach and apple cobbler, with chocolate or caramel dipping sauces. She also plans on serving chocolate-covered strawberries.

But, don’t expect fried sides with your sandwich.

“I’ll be doing salad with the sandwich, like as a meal, instead of french fries,” Ray said. “I feel this is a healthier way to spread a little love around with good food.”

Ray is excited to share something she loves so much with Pocatello, where she was born and spent the majority of her life.

She is also excited to have to opportunity to serve her own food. As she explained, cooking offers her stress relief and an outlet for her creativity, and feeding others is the best way to spread her joy.

“It’s something I do well. It comes naturally. It’s kinda like my therapy,” she said.

Ray plans on providing regular scheduling updates on the Dip’d Facebook page.