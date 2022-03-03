‘Don’t kill deer with kindness.’ Fish and Game officials warn against feeding deer.

SALMON — People often set out with good intentions when they want to feed deer, however, Idaho Fish and Game officials are warning people who feed wintering deer may ultimately be harming them.

This time of year, Fish and Game officials get many reports of sick deer in the Salmon area. According to a Fish and Game news release, “supplemental feeding of mule deer more often negatively affects them, frequently resulting in their death.”

In the release, it explained that poor nutritional conditions in mule deer are caused by disruptions to their highly specialized digestive system. Human foods like birdseed, alfalfa cubes, deer blocks, and livestock feed can cause damage to deer.

“Fawns are particularly susceptible to dying from sudden changes in diet. They are still in a state of rapid body growth and have little to no body fat reserves to compensate for the added stress,” the release said.

Each year Salmon Fish and Game is forced to euthanize a certain number of deer and disposes of dozens of dead deer who have been subject to malnutrition within city limits.

According to the release, “examinations of the carcasses find that many of these sick deer have full stomachs. However, the bone marrow condition is degraded to the point where it is a clear yellow or red, indicating severe nutritional deficiency, compared to healthy pink or white colored marrow. The animal’s system is not adapted to increased stomach acidity, it causes ulcers and quickly damages the stomach beyond the point of recovery.”

Degraded bone marrow. | Courtesy Idaho Fish and Game

Healthy bone marrow. | Courtesy Idaho Fish and Game

Additionally, feeding a few deer can quickly lead to other deer looking for handouts, congregating in unnaturally high numbers in small areas. This can, in turn, increase the chances of diseases spreading among the population.

Idaho Fish and Game officials are encouraging people to avoid feeding deer. Officials said wildlife is always better off without human interference, whether intentional or not. Click here to learn more on Idaho Fish and Game’s website.