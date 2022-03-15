Firefighters raising money to fight childhood cancer on St. Patrick’s Day

IDAHO FALLS — A local band consisting of current and retired firefighters is raising money to fight childhood cancer after one of their own lost his son to cancer.

IFFD Pipes & Drums, a nonprofit organization, will be raising money on St. Patrick’s Day for an annual event called “March in March.”

On Jan. 29, 15-year-old Mason Scott Grimmett lost his heroic battle with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that begins in the cells that form bones. Mason had received his diagnosis seven months earlier.

Mason Scott Grimmett | Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

Mason Scott Grimmett. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

This year’s logo behind the IFFD Pipes & Drums event holds special meaning. Mason’s younger siblings, Ella, 8, and Eli, 9, drew it in honor of their brother.

The logo Mason’s siblings created. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

“When we started planning this year’s event, there was no doubt in our minds that the funds should go to our brother in the fire service and his family as they continue their efforts at raising awareness and fighting back against childhood cancer,” said band member and firefighter Whit Albertson in a news release.

The Grimmett family. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

According to the news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, the IFFD Pipes & Drums band will play at various restaurants and pubs in Idaho Falls on St. Patrick’s Day.

Here’s a list:

Idaho Brewing Company at 5:30 p.m.

MacKenzie River Pizza at 6:15 p.m.

The Celt Irish Pub at 7 p.m.

Black Rock Fine Wine and Craft Beer at 7:15 p.m.

The House on Park Pub at 7:30 p.m.

Frosty Gator at 8:15 p.m.

“Thanks to a generous donation by the Frosty Gator, we will be grilling and selling bratwursts at each of the locations,” said band member and firefighter Dan Muhlestein.

Volunteers will be selling t-shirts and sweatshirts. They will also be passing firefighter helmets around the crowd at each location. A portion of the proceeds will go toward efforts to fight against childhood cancer.

“When you purchase a T-shirt, a sweatshirt, a bratwurst, or drop money in one of our helmets this year, you’re not only giving money to help with fundraising, but you’re also honoring an incredibly gracious and talented young man who lost his life far too soon,” said Albertson.

According to the release, “The IFFD Pipes & Drums band has been playing at local community events and funerals for fellow first responders across Idaho since 2006. The annual March in March is their largest fundraiser. The band also helps with various other fundraisers focused on assisting first responders and their families through challenging times.”

Previous March in March event. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department