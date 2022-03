Here’s who is running in Bingham, Jefferson, Fremont and Teton counties this election

IDAHO FALLS – Election season is officially underway.

Here is a list of candidates running in multiple county races in the upcoming primary election. The deadline for candidates to file was Friday, March 11 at 5 p.m.

The primary will be held on May 17. The general election is on Nov. 8.

Bingham County

County Commissioner District 3

Jessica Lewis, Republican (Incumbent)

Eric Jackson, Republican

Jefferson County

County Commissioner District 3

Roger Clark, Republican (Incumbent)

Cathy Shurtliff, Republican

RELATED | Here’s who is running in Bonneville, Madison counties this election

Fremont County

County Commissioner District 3

Jordan Stoddard, Republican (Incumbent)

Richard Robertson, Republican

Rick Hill, Republican

Teton County

County Commissioner District 3

Troy Weston, Republican

Pete Moyer, Republican

RELATED | Here’s who is running in Lemhi, Custer, Clark, and Power counties this election