Home destroyed after fire in Fort Hall

FORT HALL — A fire destroyed a house in Fort Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home at 1125 B Street in Fort Hall at about 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

They discovered smoke coming from the home and quickly worked to extinguish the fire. It was out before 3:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but no one was injured in the blaze, and the owner was not home when the fire began.

The state fire marshal will be assisting in the fire investigation.