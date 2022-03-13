Idaho Democratic Party elects Necochea as new chairwoman

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) – The Idaho Democratic Party State Central Committee on Saturday elected new party chairwoman Lauren Necochea, who serves as a state representative in Boise’s District 19, according to a press release.

Necochea will replace Deborah Silver, who has served as acting chairwoman since Fred Cornforth stepped down in January after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Necochea was appointed to the Idaho Legislature in December 2019. Prior to joining the Legislature, she spent a decade leading nonprofit programs dedicated to policy research and advocacy. She was on the steering committee for Idahoans for Healthcare, the ballot initiative campaign that successfully expanded Medicaid in Idaho.

“When we focus on creating opportunities for every single Idahoan, we can all thrive. Sadly, our unbalanced political landscape is dominated by extremism, conspiracy theories, and mean-spirited tactics, Necochea said in the release. “These distractions leave too many Idahoans behind. I look forward to working with Idaho Democrats across the state to elect leaders who will focus on what Idahoans really need: a strong economy, great schools, and a wonderful quality of life.”

Also elected were First Vice Chair Evan Koch of Kootenai County and Second Vice Chair Elle Casner of Ada County, according to the release.