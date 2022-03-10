Jefferson County schools seek alternatives to address overcrowding after bond fails

RIGBY – After a failed attempt to pass an $80 million school bond in Jefferson County, administrators are trying to figure out how to handle overcrowding issues.

The bond, which needed a two-thirds supermajority to pass, only garnered 41% of the vote during Tuesday’s election. It would have been used to build a new middle school, remodel Rigby Middle School into a career technical center, build a new gym at Roberts Elementary, add additional classrooms to Farnsworth Middle School, construct a school/community recreation facility at Rigby High School, renovate and provide security updates for other schools in the district and acquire land for future schools.

In an email sent to EastIdahoNews.com Wednesday morning, Jefferson School District 251 Superintendent Chad Martin expressed gratitude for all who took part in sharing information about the bond over the last several months and disappointment that it did not pass.

“While we are disappointed the bond did not pass, this does not stop our mission to make sure every student is provided a high-quality education,” Martin writes. “As a district, we know that the needs of our district have not changed. Enrollment continues to grow. We are dealing with the need for more classrooms to accommodate our growing enrollment. We will be working with the Board of Trustees, staff, and patrons, to determine our next steps in addressing the overcrowding in our secondary schools and other facilities issues throughout the district.”

“I’m confident that our community will come together, and we’ll find some common ground to be able to move forward.”

In a follow-up conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, Martin says one possibility for the bond’s failure may have been misinformation and the district’s failure to successfully address it. Whatever the case, the district is planning to continue this discussion and gather feedback from the public about any changes they’d like to see.

He’s hopeful the right solution can be implemented in addressing overcrowding in schools districtwide.

“At this time, we don’t have a specific plan going forward, but it will be a time to get with the board and regroup, reach out to our patrons and see if we can come up with a proposal that reflects the community’s desires,” Martin says.

The question of whether the district plans to revise the bond and put it up for vote again in May remains to be seen. Martin did not say anything specific on that front, but he did say if that is the next step, it is a decision the board will make together.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world with what’s going on in Ukraine, and we have gas prices rising, and I think that weighs on people’s minds too. So I think we’ll really discuss if the timing is good right now or not and weigh that against our growing needs as our enrollment continues to increase,” says Martin.

Martin says the district’s most pressing issue is overcrowding at the high school, which has nearly 2,000 students enrolled right now. Another 200 students are expected in the next two years due to bigger class sizes, and that doesn’t include growth.

Martin describes overcrowding at the middle and elementary schools as “OK.” He says it will need to be addressed eventually, but they’ll be able to get by as they seek an alternative solution.

"In building schools and bonding, it's nothing that we can get ahead of the way we're growing right now," he says.

Volunteers are needed as the conversation continues. If you’re interested in serving on a district committee, call the district office at (208) 745-6693.