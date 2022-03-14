Local hiker shares about being charged by a moose

POCATELLO (KPVI) — A local hiker who was charged by a moose on the Gibson Jack Trail south of Pocatello is speaking about the ordeal.

Cord McCurdy spoke with KPVI. He told the station he hikes Gibson Jack all the time with his family and was there last Wednesday with his dog.

McCurdy says he was making noises as they were hiking up the trail and wasn’t even aware a moose was there until it was already on him.

He heard a branch break and he looked over his shoulder. That’s when he saw a glimpse of the moose with her head down and ears back moving toward him really fast.

“I knew I had to get on the ground fast, so I jumped off the trail and just basically got into the fetal position, protected my head and everything and luckily I think that helped my head where I just sustained basically a pretty good cut,” McCurdy says. “She continued a couple of more times and kind of stomped on my legs and that’s actually what kind of what hurt the worst.”

McCurdy had injuries to his head and legs but was able to hike out safely. He posted about the incident on social media to make people aware of the moose out there.

He says this won’t keep him from going up to the trails, but he will most likely carry bear spray with him now.

Though conflicts with moose are usually rare, they can be defensive if startled, especially when females have calves in the spring. Be sure to stay aware of your surroundings when recreating in the outdoors.