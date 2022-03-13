Man arrested in connection with home invasion robbery

POCATELLO — A man police say is connected to a home invasion robbery has been arrested for grand theft and robbery.

Ridge Alban Parsons, 31, was arrested by officers with the Pocatello Police Street Crimes Unit Thursday following an investigation into a home invasion robbery that occurred in the early-morning hours of March 6, according to Sgt. Brian McClure.

Parsons was arrested and booked in the Bannock County Jail on $250,000 bond, according to a news release from the department.

Following his arrest, a search warrant was served at Parsons’ home and officers recovered “numerous items” of evidentiary value, including a stolen firearm, the release says.

Because an investigation is ongoing, McClure would not say if the firearm was stolen during the home invasion.

Charges have yet to be formally filed by the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office but additional charges may be added as new information is collected.