Pocatello man facing drug charges reaches plea deal

POCATELLO — A man arrested when he was found in possession of methamphetamine has reached a plea agreement where the prosecution will recommend a suspended sentence and probation.

Stephen Lee Plant, 31, is charged with two felony counts for possession of meth, as well as an enhancement for a second drug offense. Per a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, he will plead guilty to one count of possession. In exchange, the other two charges will be dismissed.

When Pocatello police officers conducted a search of Plant’s home in July, they did so in search of evidence connecting him to a construction site theft.

While they did not find such evidence, they did find him to be in possession of drugs. He was arrested and later charged with possession of a controlled substance and a drug enhancement charge due to a previous drug arrest.

Plant was eventually charged in connection with the theft. But those charges were later dismissed.

According to the plea agreement, the prosecution will recommend any prison sentence be suspended and Plant instead receive probation.

Plant will also be ordered to pay restitution for drug analysis and investigation costs — $232 in total — and for prosecution reimbursement — $508.05, according to court documents.

The prosecution will also recommend Plant receive credit for time served in any underlying prison sentence.

He is scheduled to appear in court before 6th District Judge Rick Carnaroli for a change-of-plea hearing on April 4.