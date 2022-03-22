Rigby home a total loss after catching fire Monday

RIGBY – A Rigby home is a total loss after catching fire Monday afternoon.

Firefighters from Lewisville, Menan, Ririe and Rigby battled the flames for about three and a half hours after a house on 4200 East and 300 North caught fire just before 4 p.m.

Carl Anderson with the Central Fire District in Jefferson County tells EastIdahoNews.com the fire is officially out, as of 7:30 p.m.

A cleanup effort is now underway. The owners were able to salvage many of their belongings, Anderson says.

The total cost in damages to the home is unknown but the home is a total loss.

Earlier in the evening, Anderson explained it was an older home. Several sections of the roof collapsed but firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the main floor. The amount of water they were throwing at it, combined with the smoke damage from the fire, made it impossible to save.

No one was injured.

Anderson says he’s pretty confident it was an electrical fire. The fire remains under investigation.

He’s grateful to everyone involved in battling the blaze.