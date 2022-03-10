Straight No Chaser group member answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Straight No Chaser ushered in the modern a cappella craze with their breakthrough version of “The 12 Days of Christmas” twelve years ago. Since then, the group has clocked in two RIAA-certified Gold records with more than 1 billion streams and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide to their live shows.

The group is performing in Idaho Falls on Friday, March 10 and Seggie Isho, one of the members, sat down with me and answered some questions!

Here’s what I asked him:

Who came up with the name Straight No Chaser and what does it mean?

How would you describe your music for people who have never heard it?

How long have you been singing and what got you into music?

Do you have a favorite song you like to sing when you’re touring?

Have you ever gotten stage fright before a show? How did you deal with it?

We know you’ll be in Idaho Falls this Friday. Have you ever been here before and tried our famous potatoes?

Does your group have any pre-show rituals?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What have you learned touring the country and singing to different audiences every night?

What advice do you have for me?

You can watch my entire interview in the video player above.

Tickets for the Idaho Falls show are available here. Follow Straight No Chaser on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and on their website.

