Two people arrested at separate incidents for drugs

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

AMMON — Two people were arrested on felony drugs charges last night during separate incidents.

Incident 1

Just before midnight Thursday a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle near Ammon Road and Leroy Drive. The deputy identified the driver, Erica R. Stearns, 43, of Ammon as a wanted individual with an outstanding Idaho Falls Police Department warrant for failure to appear at a pre-trial conference.

Stearns told deputies on the scene there was methamphetamine and other items of drug paraphernalia in her vehicle that belonged to her. In a search of the vehicle, deputies located approximately three grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, loose prescription pills, and open containers of alcohol.

Stearns was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked on the outstanding warrant and new charges for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a prescription drug without a container, along with misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and open container of alcohol.

Incident 2

At approximately 2:30 am Thursday, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop near 49th South and 25th East on a motorist who failed to dim his headlights. While talking with the driver, 60-year-old Mont Jeffs of Shelley, the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Jeffs told the deputy he had used marijuana in the past and was previously charged in Bingham County with drug-related crimes. During this time, the deputy discovered Jeffs was wanted on an active felony warrant for failure to appear on a felony possession of marijuana charge in Bonneville County and a probation violation warrant out of Bingham County.

Jeffs was placed under arrest on the outstanding warrants and while being secured in a patrol car deputies located a small baggie of methamphetamine. A search of Jeffs’ vehicle produced several baggies of marijuana and small items of paraphernalia. Deputies later found the methamphetamine to weigh just over 1 gram and the total amount of marijuana to be just over seven ounces.

Deputies transported Jeffs to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on the outstanding warrants and new felony charges for possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.