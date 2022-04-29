After a two year hiatus, a popular Cinco de Mayo celebration is back

IDAHO FALLS — It’s time for a fiesta! After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an eastern Idaho multicultural celebration is coming back and volunteers say it’s going to be better than ever.

The East Idaho Cinco de Mayo Celebration is happening over a two-day period on May 7 and 8 in Tautphaus Park at the hockey shelter from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is being run by the Eastern Idaho Cinco de Mayo Committee and the title sponsor is Idaho Central Credit Union.

“The first year with COVID (during Cinco de Mayo) was quite devastating to learn that we weren’t going to have the event and then the following year, it was close to when there was a surge happening so we decided to postpone that event,” said Jonathan Castillo, a volunteer with the Eastern Idaho Cinco de Mayo Committee. “It’s been frustrating but we are still excited to be able to put on the event this year!”

The event has been going on for over 25 years and the purpose is to celebrate heritage, culture, and people.

“I think it is important that we celebrate who we are,” said Castillo. “It’s not every day that people get to celebrate their cultural background and that really brings joy to me, seeing that other people are enjoying it and having a good time.”

According to a news release sent by Castillo, “Many people confuse Cinco de Mayo with Mexican Independence Day. However, Cinco de Mayo commemorates the 1862 Battle of Puebla where the victory of the underdog Mexican army defeated the French. Today, the victory at Puebla symbolizes solidarity between Latin American countries and North America.”

Castillo said the event is family-friendly and free to the public. There will be music, dance, food, games, singing, art and more.

The two-day event has drawn a lot of people in the past. Castillo said one year, it was estimated that 5,000 people came in two days. He expects more this year due to the two-year delay.

“It’s always exciting to see the event come together,” Castillo said.

The East Idaho Cinco de Mayo Celebration in 2019. | Courtesy Jonathan Castillo

The East Idaho Cinco de Mayo Celebration in 2019. | Courtesy Jonathan Castillo