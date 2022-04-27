Cole Swindell, Gabriel Iglesias to highlight 2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair

IDAHO FALLS — Andy Grammer, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Cole Swindell will be the feature acts at this summer’s Eastern Idaho State Fair.

The fair’s entire entertainment lineup was announced at an event Wednesday by EISF General Manager Brandon Bird. The lineup, he said, starring one of the world’s most popular comedians, in Iglesias, and a country musician with 11 No. 1 hits, in Swindell, may rival the 2019 collection.

“The entertainment lineup for 2019 was really well-received, and in 2019 ‘Fluffy’ was here,” Bird told EastIdahoNews.com. “So we can expect that with those two names, along with Andy Grammer, we’re going to have one of the strongest years we’ve ever had in the Grandstand.”

Eastern Idaho State Fair General Manager Brandon Bird announces the 2022 fair acts. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Grammer will take the stage on the fair’s opening night, Sept. 2. Iglesias and Swindell will perform on Sept. 8 and 9 respectively, with the September Slam Demolition Derby taking the stage on the fair’s final night, Sept. 10.

Tickets for Iglesias start at $49, with admission to Grammer and Swindell for as low as $39. Demolition derby seats are available for $25. All tickets can be purchased Friday at 10 a.m. for general admission. However, with a fair VIP membership, they are available as soon as 4 p.m. Wednesday.

In addition to the entertainment lineup, the 2022 fair’s theme was also announced Wednesday. In honor of this being the 120th anniversary of the fair, this year’s theme is “old-fashioned fun.”

According to Bird, the fair will embrace throwback games, like gunnysack races and eating contests, “things people kinda forgot about.”

“We’re going to try to intertwine, in our competitions, some throwbacks,” he said. “You’ll see some things that are fun games and activities that’ll be on the grounds that are, kinda, those throwback things … things that have kinda transcended time that are still fun, we’re going to call attention to them this year.”

The combination of the classic — old-fashioned, if you will — fair food and attractions with a star-studded entertainment lineup, Bird said, will provide “anyone from five to 105” something fun, and the opportunity to make “old-fashioned memories.”