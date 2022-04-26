TODAY'S WEATHER
Garage fire near Preston causes $50,000 in damages

Andrea Olson
Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at

garage fire again
Garage destroyed by fire near Preston. | Courtesy Franklin County Fire District

PRESTON — A garage was destroyed and is considered a loss after it erupted in flames Monday evening.

The fire happened in Banida, just north of Preston, around 9:35 p.m. Firefighters from Preston and Dayton responded to the garage fire and were able to quickly control it.

Franklin County Fire District Chief Randon Naegle told EastIdahoNews.com the fire started due to the owner welding in the garage. Naegle said $50,000 in damages was lost from the garage and its contents.

No injuries were reported.

Main garage fire
Garage fire scene. | Courtesy Franklin County Fire District
Garage fire
Garage fire scene. | Courtesy Franklin County Fire District
