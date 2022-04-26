Garage fire near Preston causes $50,000 in damages

PRESTON — A garage was destroyed and is considered a loss after it erupted in flames Monday evening.

The fire happened in Banida, just north of Preston, around 9:35 p.m. Firefighters from Preston and Dayton responded to the garage fire and were able to quickly control it.

Franklin County Fire District Chief Randon Naegle told EastIdahoNews.com the fire started due to the owner welding in the garage. Naegle said $50,000 in damages was lost from the garage and its contents.

No injuries were reported.

Garage fire scene. | Courtesy Franklin County Fire District