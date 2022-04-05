Husband ran over wife at Salt Lake airport, killing her after returning from vacation, police say

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — A 38-year-old man was arrested Monday after police say he ran over his wife in the parking structure at the Salt Lake City International Airport, killing her.

The incident occurred as the couple had returned home from vacation, according to police.

Shawn Christopher Sturgeon, 38, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of automobile homicide and DUI.

The incident happened on the second level of the short-term parking garage at the airport about 2:40 p.m. Charlotte Sturgeon, 29, was struck by an SUV driven by her husband, according to police. The couple had just arrived in Salt Lake City after being on vacation.

“Shortly after the crash, (Shawn) Sturgeon drove the vehicle, with his wife critically injured inside, to the airport parking payment booths where he asked for help,” according to a statement from Salt Lake police.

Emergency crews responded and found the couple at the toll booths, Salt Lake Police Sgt. Mark Wian said. Paramedics attempted life-saving efforts before transporting Charlotte Sturgeon to a local hospital in critical condition where she died a short time later, police say.

Police have not released a possible motive for the crime.

Our detectives are responding to a criminal investigation at the Salt Lake City International Airport. There is no immediate danger to the public and airport operations are not affected. A PIO is en route. Media staging will be in the 'Media Only' parking lot. #slc #ut #slcpd pic.twitter.com/NEIdkavx7O — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) April 4, 2022

