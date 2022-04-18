Idaho governor gets NRA endorsement ahead of primary

BOISE (AP) — The National Rifle Association on Monday endorsed Idaho Gov. Brad Little ahead of the Republican Primary.

NRA Idaho State Director Aiobheann Cline in a statement said the endorsement reflects Little’s A-plus rating in the group and his support of Second Amendment issues during his first term.

“This endorsement is a reflection of your steadfast support and demonstrated leadership on Second Amendment issues during your tenure as Governor,” Cine said in the endorsement. ”Our members will interpret your ‘A+’ rating and endorsement as being a solid pro-gun/pro-hunting candidate who is a staunch defender of the Right to Keep and Bear Arm.”

Little has signed into law a number of gun-rights bills. Those include legislation protecting gun makers, sellers and weapons carriers during declared emergencies, and another making it easier for nonresidents to carry firearms in the state.

“With me, Idahoans have a governor who will always protect our Idaho way of life, and that includes my unwavering support for upholding our rights established in the Second Amendment,” Little said in a statement.

Little’s main challenger in the May 17 Republican primary is Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.