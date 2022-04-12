Local fire department unveiling new engine this weekend

SWAN VALLEY – The Swan Valley Fire Department recently acquired a new fire engine and the public is invited to see it this weekend.

The department is hosting a ceremonial commissioning and “push in” of its new 2004 E-one pumper/rescue engine on Saturday, April 16.

The ceremonial commissioning and “push-in” is a firehouse tradition dating back over 100 years, according to a fire department news release. In those days, fire trucks were pulled by horses and firefighters had to push their fire equipment into the station house after washing the wheels and unhooking the horses. This ceremony dubs the equipment “ready for use.”

“The fire engine is fully equipped to do extrication, water rescue and technical rescue,” the news release says. “Swan Valley has never before had an engine of this type and (is) excited to commission it into service with the help of staff and Fire Chaplains.”

The event will start at 1 p.m. in Swan Valley at 15 State Highway 31.