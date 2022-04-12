Man killed, woman rushed to hospital in Twin Falls crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday at 3:40 p.m. on N. 2500 East at E. 3700 North in Twin Falls County.

A 77-year-old man from Rogerson driving a Dodge D-Series pickup truck was northbound on 2500 E. A 54-year-old woman from Twin Falls driving a Chevrolet suburban was eastbound on 3700 N. The Dodge failed to yield to a stop sign at the intersection of N 2500 E and E 3700 N and was struck on the driver side by the Chevrolet suburban. The Dodge truck appears to have rolled and struck a telephone pole.

The driver of the pickup was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the suburban was wearing her seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police