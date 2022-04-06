Man who tried to rob store gets probation, community service

AMMON — A man who tried to rob a convenience store last year was recently sentenced to six years of probation.

Ethan Gilmore, who was 20 years old at the time of the crime, will additionally have to serve 100 hours of community service.

Gilmore entered the Ammon Speedi-Mart on Feb. 24, 2021, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk, police said. He ran from the building before being able to get any money.

Deputies from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office identified Gilmore through several tips. After deputies made contact with Gilmore during a traffic stop, he admitted his involvement in the crime.

He was charged with felony burglary and felony attempted robbery. The felony burglary charge was dismissed after he pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.