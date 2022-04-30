Missing eastern Idaho child found safe in Alabama

DRIGGS — The Teton County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 3-year-old River Jennings has been found safe in Moulton, Alabama.

River was at the heart of a dispute between his father, Lee Jennings, who has full legal custody of the child, and his mother Sarah Stanley, who was hiding from authorities with the child at a safe house operated by the Walking for the Forgotten Ministry.

The sheriff’s office announced that Stanley, 42, has been taken into custody on felony charges of custodial interference.

EastIdahoNews.com spoke with Jennings who is currently on his way to pick up his son in Alabama. He says he is so grateful that River has been found.

EastIdahoNews.com will have a more in-depth story next week.