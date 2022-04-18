Pocatello man sentenced for armed robbery, attempted murder

POCATELLO — A man who took part in an armed robbery and shot at a police officer has been sentenced, but his days in court are not over.

After receiving sentences for his remaining Bannock County crimes, Micole Johnathan Hamilton will continue court proceedings for charges in three other counties.

Hamilton, 24, was sentenced to a minimum of 11 years in prison, up to 20 years, by 6th District Judge Javier Gabiola at a hearing Tuesday. The sentence includes six felonies that Hamilton pleaded guilty to in exchange for the dismissal of an additional nine charges.

By the time of the armed robbery last June, Hamilton was already known to police, as they had linked him to vehicle thefts.

When officers with the Pocatello Police Department went to a home on Gwen Drive, where he was known to reside, Hamilton fled the area at high speeds while firing a handgun at pursuing officers. He was caught days later trying to get into a stolen vehicle.

In total, he was charged with 11 felonies — including enhancements for use of a deadly weapon and being a persistent violator.

He also had outstanding felony charges for fleeing an officer, injury to a child and a persistent violator enhancement from 2018. A felony for injury to a jail was added after he and other inmates damaged a sprinkler pipe inside Bannock County Jail.

After reaching agreements with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, Hamilton pleaded guilty to injury to a jail, attempted murder, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and two counts of aiding and abetting in a robbery. He also pleaded guilty to fleeing an officer in the 2018 charge.

In exchange, two counts of grand theft, attempting to flee — in 2021 — and injury to a child — in 2018 — were dismissed, as were five enhancements.

For the charge of attempted murder, Hamilton was sentenced to 11 to 15 years in prison, with credit for 286 days served. For injury to a jail, he received an additional five indeterminate years to be served consecutively, with credit for 75 days of time served.

Prison sentences of three years for the stolen vehicle, five to 10 apiece for aiding and abetting a robbery, and three to five years for fleeing an officer, will all be served concurrently.

Hamilton has also been ordered to pay $5,482 in fines, with restitution for damaged and stolen vehicles yet to be determined.

With all Bannock charges now satisfied, Hamilton will continue court proceedings in Twin Falls, Jerome and Bonneville counties. He faces three felony counts of grand theft and one count of conspiracy to commit grand theft between those counties.

Hamilton’s brother, 26-year-old Nathen Jay Hamilton, was also charged in connection with the armed robberies, as well as additional felonies. He was sentenced to nine to 15 years total in February.